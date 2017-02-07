King’s Lynn woman in court to face burglary charges

A woman from Lynn has been charged in connection with a burglary and an attempted burglary which happened in Fairstead last week.

Naomi Curtis, 39, of Middlewood was charged after being arrested shortly after the incidents in the Three Oaks and Westmark areas of the town in the early hours of Friday, February 3.

She appeared at Norwich Magistrates yesterday morning (Monday, February 6), where she indicated guilty pleas to both charges, and has since been bailed to appear at Norwich Crown Court on a date to be set.