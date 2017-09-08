King’s Lynn Woodturners makes wood work for 20th birthday

Woodturning enthusiasts celebrated the 20th anniversary of their group on Saturday.
King’s Lynn Woodturners marked their two decades at an open day at Middleton Village Hall where they showcased a range of their members’ work.
Members of the public were also invited to have a go at the skill on part-prepared pieces and take them home.
Pictured right is chairman Martin Elkerson showing some examples of his work. MLNF17MF09004
