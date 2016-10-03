King’s Lynn youngsters get arty at chapel

West Norfolk youngsters have the opportunity to get arty at the Big Draw at Lynn’s St Nicholas Chapel.

Held every Saturday throughout October, between 11am and 3pm, children can pop in to create some colourful scratch art, inspired by the chapel’s conservationists.

They can discover how layers of dirt and paint were removed to reveal hidden histories, like the chapel’s colourful medieval doors.

Pictured above is Marcia Goddard from North Wootton with her granddaughter Bryher Harper, eight, showing off her colourful scratch art design which she created at the Big Draw in St Nicholas Chapel. mlnf16pm10002