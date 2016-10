Fire crews were called to a kitchen blaze in the Gaywood area of Lynn late last night.

The fire broke out at a property in Telford Close at around 10.30pm.

Two Lynn units were called to tackle the flames.

Elsewhere, crews were also called to a property in Friday Market Place, Walsingham, in response to an alarm sounding shortly after 10pm. It was found to be a false alarm due to a system fault.