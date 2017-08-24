Kite Festival a high-flying success

With kites high in the sky and classic cars congregating on the ground, it could only mean the return of Hunstanton Kite Festival and Classic Car Rally.

Keen kite flyers and classic car fanatics flocked to Smithdon School on Sunday, to immerse themselves in a “fun and entertaining” day out.

Hunstanton Car and Kite Festival

Now it its 21st year, festival organisers are celebrating the “most successful year to date,” having raised £14,500 for various West Norfolk charities.

And this year’s main charity focus is Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, which provides specialist care to those living with life-shortening illnesses, as well as offering bereavement support to families and carers.

Organiser Nigel Corley said: “This year was a record-breaking year, with record-breaking attendance and a record-breaking amount of money raised for various good causes.

“Our main charity is Norfolk Hospice Tapping House and that is where most of our donations will go. But, we are also donating some to Hospital Radio Lynn and Smithdon School.

Hunstanton Car and Kite Festival

“The Rotary Club of Hunstanton and District will then allocate the rest of the funds out to various local good causes and international good causes.”

Featuring professional kite flying displays, including giant kites that have to be tethered to large vans, this year’s festival attracted around 3,500 to 4,000 people.

‘The Kite’, which is organised by the Rotary Club of Hunstanton and District, was created to raise funds for “local good causes, organisations and individuals who need them”.

The ‘outstanding’ classic car Concourse d’Elegance was also on show alongside more than 250 classic cars and motorcycles. Mr Corley added: “The day went very well and the weather held, which is always a bonus.

Hunstanton Car and Kite Festival Alistair Lease

“I would like to thank Lynx Buses who provided a free park and ride, which was very successful and well used.”

Speaking of the activities on offer at Hunstanton Kite Festival and Classic Car Rally, Organiser Maxine Thorne said: “The programme included an indoor craft fair with almost 100 stalls.

“And a packed full of arena displays from martial arts to dog agility demonstrations, children’s entertainments, rides, a food court and licenced bar plus a huge indoor craft market.

“It is no surprise that this annual event continues to be popular with friends and families of all ages

“The whole day offered people of all ages something to make their day fun and entertaining, from the range of displays, entertainments, crafts, cars and kites, food and falconry, right up to a special fly past by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s own Lancaster.”