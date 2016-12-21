KL.FM Off-Air, by Ashleigh Tuttle, December 20, 2016

I can’t believe Christmas is less than a week away! We’ve all been incredibly busy at KLFM Towers, with the Toy Appeal, Sleeps ‘Til Santa, the pantomime and the Young Hero Awards! There’s been a lot of smiles and a lot of tears over this Christmas period. We’ve managed to make a lot of little people happy, and that’s why I love working at the station, because it gives you the ability to change people’s lives.

Some of the stories we’ve covered over the last couple of weeks have certainly touched my heart. From the little Abigail who works hard every day to make sure her mum is comfortable as she suffers from MS, to brave young Danny who lost his dad a couple of years ago, only to raise money for the charity Nelson’s Journey, who got him through it.

There’s so many negative stories in the news about young people (believe me, I know) it’s so lovely to be able to celebrate those who make a real impact on those around them.

The Toy Appeal was a raging success thanks to you, the people of West Norfolk. It’s been such a humbling experience, especially for Si and Ben who were able to see first-hand the difference it made. To be able to give a child a Christmas is just what makes us love the things we do.

The two weeks-worth of wrapping were worth it once you saw those little faces.

Charles is still dancing on prancing in his tights on stage at the Corn Exchange! I’m going to see it this week so I will be shouting out encouragement from the wings! It’s definitely one to go and watch, the Alive Corn Exchange always put on a fantastic show and this year is no exception. Will Cinderella make it to the ball? You’ll have to go and find out! And give Charles an extra big cheer when you see him on stage.

It’s been a good year, my first full year at KLFM, and I absolutely love it. Hopefully you’re not sick of my voice yet!

I’d just like to say from everyone at the station we wish you a very merry Christmas and a fantastic New Year!