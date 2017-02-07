KL.FM Off-Air by Charles Dennett, Feburary 7, 2017

Right then, February. How on earth has that happened? Where did January go? And how are your new year’s resolutions looking?

I’m afraid to say I stuck to same basic resolutions this year; to eat more healthily and to exercise more.

At the risk of sounding smug, I’m pleased to report that it’s going fairly well for me. (If you’re the delivery man for Domino’s and you’re reading this, shhhh.)

In all seriousness, I’ve found that I’m trying to get out and about and active as much as possible these days.

At the end of last year, I took up a new team sport to try to encourage myself into fitness, exercise and new friends– and it’s going brilliantly, with training taking place up to three times a week.

I’ve also found myself doing a strange thing, trying to make the most of those clear winter days – by going for a walk.

It’s easy sometimes to realise that you’ve spent all day stuck inside and now, when I’ve had that realisation, I try to go for a good 40-minute walk along the river in King’s Lynn.

It’s very refreshing in this weather, although I’m not quite as good at forcing myself out in the rain, but I’m getting better.

Someone else who is out and about more in 2017 is our very own Simon Rowe.

His new mission is to give you the chance to win a new iPhone 7. It’s part of KLFM’s Appy Days.

He’ll ask you if you’ve got the KLFM App downloaded on your smartphone – if you’ve already got it, you’ll be entered into the draw to win the new phone, and get a KLFM cupcake. If you download it on the spot, you’ll go into the draw.

I sit opposite Simon every day and I can tell you he has been itching to get back out and about around west Norfolk, Wisbech and Fakenham.

To say he was like a caged tiger in January seems a bit strong, but he certainly wasn’t far away.

Simon’s passion for the local area is huge and his real ambition to be a champion for and connect the people who live here is even bigger (even if he’s a bit small).

If you don’t know what Simon looks like, just keep an eye out for a man with a box of cupcakes under one arm and, of course, his customary selfie board and stick tucked under the other.

This is my first Lynn News column since the West Norfolk Sports Awards at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange at the end of January, so I’d just like to say a huge congratulations to all of our winners.

Once again, it was a brilliant and glitzy night, with the best in local sporting talent being represented.

I got the job of hosting the ceremony and it was great to see up close the impact that our region has on the national sporting scene, with people representing their countries.

That’s not taking anything away from those who compete on a local level, week in, week out though.

It’s a busy time at KLFM again – Appy Days, setting up the Easter Egg appeal (it’ll be here before you know it) and continued efforts for the 2017 Pet Rescue campaign trying to rehome as many pets as possible.

As Simon said to me in the KLFM office the other day: “It’s just the run-in to Christmas again then Charles.”