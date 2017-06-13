KL.FM Off-Air, by Charles Dennett, June 13, 2017

Is there anywhere better than West Norfolk in the summer? Fish and chips on Hunstanton beach, Festival Too on the Tuesday Marketplace in King’s Lynn and a whole host of other great events across the summer months – most of them, I hasten to add, for free.

I ask the question because I’ve recently come back from holiday in another beautiful part of England – The Cotswolds. They’re beautiful and rolling and green and contrast strongly with Norfolk. I loved it, but I can honestly say, I very happy to be back.

I love where I live, and KLFM loves where it broadcasts to. You might have heard that when we were doing Local Radio Day a few weeks back, but if that’s not enough for you, we’ll soon be giving you a chance to win cash prizes just for living where you do. All you need is a postcode on Postcode Pays. How easy is that? Winning cash just for living in our beautiful part of the world.

There are loads of things happening across the summer, and I’m happy to say that KLFM will be at the heart of them. Festival Too is coming in July of course, and we’ll be on stage to help introduce KT Tunstall, but before then we’re helping out at the Scotty’s Little Soldiers Heroes Run on Saturday June 24. The fact it is happening on Armed Forces Day is all the more poignant with RAF Marham just down the road.

If running is you’re thing, then it’s worth knowing that we’ll also be supporting Race For Life up at Houghton Hall this year. Race For Life is an incredible event with so many fantastic stories of why people are running and who they are running for.

I am delighted to say that KLFM will be holding a nice big 25th Birthday bash in July with our friends over at Lynnsport. Stay tuned for more information as we bring you an act as well as our incredible Battle of the Bands winners.

Loads happening this summer – so no excuse not to make the most of it.