KL.FM Off-Air, by Darren Taylor, May 23, 2017

One of the privileges of being the MD of KL.FM is that I get to be involved with the Mayor’s charity committee. During the Mayoral year that ended a couple of weeks ago I worked alongside the rest of the committee with David and Linda Whitby who, for me, were the living embodiment of what a Mayor and Mayoress should be. They were full of life, friendly and incredibly committed. They were genuinely interested in everyone they met and they worked their socks off.

Away from their Mayoral work, Linda in particular will be sorely missed by not only me, but the whole of KL.FM for her amazing cakes. I know David and Linda both read the Lynn News so this is a nice opportunity for me to say ‘well done’ to them both and it also gives me the chance to put in a little request for nice Victoria sponge to be delivered round to KL.FM. And perhaps now Linda will have the time to get herself on the Great British Bake Off.

Talking of popular TV programmes I was lucky enough to see two of the stars from Strictly Come Dancing on stage in King’s Lynn last week. I thought I was on my way to being a ‘serious’ fan until last Tuesday, but it turns out I’m not even close. I know the show attracts huge TV audiences, but the level of adoration at the Corn Exchange was unbelievable.

Given my job, I’ve been to plenty of music concerts over the years and seen enough over-excited teenagers screaming over their idols to last a lifetime, but it was an eye-opening experience to watch Strictly fans close up. People seemed to have come from all over the county, East Anglia and beyond. There was a good spread of ages, but the majority of the audience were from what social economists would describe as the ‘older demographic’.

As for the show itself, it was breathtaking and, yes, I’ll keep dancing, but probably without the screaming.