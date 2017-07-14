KL.FM Off-Air, by ‘Posh’ Charles Dennett

Friday, July 14, on KLFM will be Linda’s Day. Linda Smith is a mum and wife from Wisbech. In 2005 she was told she had breast cancer. After going though months of treatments she had beaten it and celebrated 11 years being cancer-free by raising money for others and helping those who were in her position. Twelve years after winning the fight, the cancer returned to her liver, unfortunately this time it was terminal. Linda has done what I think anyone would, searched for every option available, and she has one left, an expensive life prolonging treatment that can give her more time to spend with her children, and her husband. The treatment cannot be gained through the NHS and so will cost Linda £30,000. Through fundraising the Smith family have raised just short of £15,000 which is amazing, but still not enough.

To help, KLFM will be hosting Linda’s Day, a day of requests, donations and auctions between 6am and 7pm. This will be the only time in KLFM history that we will be taking listener requests, all you have to do is donate an amount of your choice to Linda’s Go Fund Me campaign (and pick a radio friendly song!) and we’ll play it for you. Auctions will happen throughout the day on air with money-can’t-buy prizes that we have sourced.

Everyone knows someone that has been affected by cancer, for me it was my dad, who passed away when I was 15 which is why I feel strongly about this day. It’s hard to think, what if it was my mum, my sister, my wife, but that’s the reason we have to do something. Because what if it was?

If you can get involved on Friday, if you can show your support for Linda and even donate just a small amount of money, please do. You can find out more details, read Linda’s story or donate to her Go Fund Me Campaign, you can on the KLFM website, just hit #LINDASDAY. And if you can and do get involved, thank you.