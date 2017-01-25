KL.FM Off-Air by Ross Garrigan, January 24, 2017

If you can look at a cute dog with sad eyes and a pout without thinking “aww, I want it” then you must be in the minority.

KLFM’s Pet Rescue is back and, once again, we’re helping to rehome hundreds of animals left abandoned in shelters across west Norfolk, Wisbech and Fakenham.

Some of these animals will have had a terrible past before ending up in care. To them, your home may be the first loving one they’ve known.

Yes, the workers and volunteers in the rescue centres care for their every need, but they would be the first to admit that a caring house is exactly what they need.

Of course, not all of these animals will have been abandoned through malice.

Some may have been forced from their families for financial reasons – as people struggle to feed themselves and their children, pets may simply be one expense too many and they have to go.

Either way, the stories are inevitably sad, but this is your chance to make a difference.

If you go to the KLFM website, you’ll see loads of animals waiting for your open arms.

Don’t be surprised if your children start showing you photos and nagging constantly to take at least one of them in.

There’s really no point protesting, you’ll fall in love as soon as you see them.

If this all sounds a bit familiar, that’s because this isn’t the first time we’ve done Pet Rescue.

Last year, it was a phenomenal success, with several animals rehomed.

Our rescue dog, Derek, had been in the shelter for six months before we took him in. The plan was only to visit him because we’d seen a cute video on Facebook.

We ended up paying a deposit there and then and he had his first accident on our cream living room carpet the very next day.

Aside from Pet Rescue, if you are out and about around town at any events, please keep your eyes open for our mascot, Bumble, who’ll once again be at as many events as he can get to. If you’re organising anything, make sure you let us know.