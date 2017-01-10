KL.FM Off Air, by Simon Rowe, January 10, 2017

First of all Happy New Year, I hope you had a fantastic time over the Christmas period and that you are looking forward to what 2017 may hold. For KLFM I’m pretty sure it will be quite eventful, already planned are the Easter Egg Appeal and many more exciting things including our annual appeal to re-home as many pets as we can from rescue centres across West Norfolk, Wisbech and Fakenham in February.

Last year however was one of the most amazing at KLFM, not just for the station, not just for the community, not just the team but also personally too.

Some of the real special moments came at the very end of the year where people’s good will and the all-round generous and kind nature of our listeners really shone through.

Our annual Toy Appeal was an amazing success, over £15,000 worth toys were donated for children without parents, away from home, ill or simply less fortunate than others. For just three weeks’ worth of our time collecting and delivering and thanks to KLFM’s listeners we were able to put smiles on thousands of children’s faces across our area. Every child cared for by Social Services in King’s Lynn, hundreds of families under the Samaritans in Wisbech, children from broken homes, little ones in hospital and youngsters in care homes to name just a few all benefited from the donations.

You may also have heard or read about the terrible house fire in Terrington St Clement which left a young family homeless in the run-up to Christmas, this was the end to a terrible week for the homeowner as Mum had passed away just a few days before. I appealed on my show for clothes as they lost everything in the blaze, very bravely the homeowner spoke with me on the air about her situation and moments later a very kind lady called to offer the family accommodation in the village until they were back on their feet, this really was the ultimate of gestures, a home given to a complete stranger at Christmas!

I’m pleased to say that kind of generosity mentioned above isn’t out of the norm at KLFM and I’m so proud to be able to be part of these amazing acts of kindness and to have a job that really can change people’s lives.

Another example of amazing community spirit at the end of the year was our very own Young Hero Awards in what I call the Mayors Front Room. Just before Christmas with the Mayor and many other distinguished guests we recognised some of the amazing young people in West Norfolk who have gone above and beyond to make others’ lives better or have constantly put others before themselves. It was a truly moving morning and one that yet again I feel so lucky to be part of each and every year.

There was also a certain challenge which I’ll never ever forget, and no doubt will those who took part, all 10,000 of them.

Those 10,000 selfies were an amazing opportunity to meet so many amazing people, to learn about our community even more and help some wonderful charities.

I’m so pleased I never have to hold a selfie stick again, but if I was asked I probably would, it was amazing.

And for me personally having the show recognised by my peers in the industry was something of a triumph, to be nominated for UK Breakfast Show of the year was out of this world. I can’t describe the feeling that gave me or how it felt to be mentioned in the same breath as some major radio stars and broadcasters, it was really special.

Thanks if you were part of this amazing 2016 and here’s too even more fun in 2017.