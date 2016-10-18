KLFM Off Air, by Charles Dennett, Tuesday, October 18

You find me slightly nervous. As you might have seen, or not, I’m starring in Cinderella at the Alive Corn Exchange in King’s Lynn this Christmas.

When the Corn Exchange came to me back in February, I have to say that December seemed like a lifetime away, but now, with rehearsals around the corner and scripts imminent, it all feels a lot more real. I haven’t done any acting since I was at school, but the chance to be involved in the Corn Exchange panto was just too much to pass up. It was one of those moments where you just have to think how much you’d regret it if you said no.

I turned up to the panto press launch to have my photos taken a few weeks ago, as said, massively nervous. I’m happy to talk into a microphone to thousands of people a day, but performing, on stage, with lines and other people depending on me to get it right, in front of a live audience… It’s a totally different prospect. In particular I was keen to meet the cast – we’ll be spending a lot of time together and I wanted to let them know that I was nervous and want to do a good job! I needn’t have been worried – they were all charming. Or maybe they were just smiling at my ridiculous hat (part of my costume). It’s highly possible.

When it comes to pantomimes, they don’t come much bigger than Cinderella so as well as being rather nervous, I am excited too about the run in to Christmas. KLFM has been involved in the panto before, and we know how it’s at the heart of a lot people’s Christmases.

If you want to know how I’m getting on with my panto journey, I’ve got a new blog going live online on the KLFM website – there’ll be pictures and videos and backstage interviews.

Elsewhere, believe it or not, we’re doing all our Christmas planning in the KLFM office – the Toy Appeal is almost sorted – we hope to deliver toys to more children in West Norfolk, Wisbech and Fakenham than ever before. Nominations are live already for the West Norfolk Sports Awards (happening in January), which KLFM will play a large part in again, and we’re about to launch our search for the area’s most inspirational people for KLFM’s Young Hero Awards.

I know Si wrote in his column a few weeks ago about his nomination for an ARIA Award for Best Local Breakfast Show. Just to put it into some context, Si is up against the biggest and the best in his category at the national awards tomorrow night. To say that his competitors have teams working on their shows is no understatement. He does it, with help and guidance, pretty much on his own. Regardless of whether or not he wins, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, as well as Wisbech and Fakenham has itself a true advocate in Simon. Someone who is proud and passionate about the area he represents and that deserves recognition. I’m sure he’ll let you know if the ARIA judges agree…