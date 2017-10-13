KLODS to take you on an emotional journey

The King’s Lynn Operatic and Dramatic Society (KLODS) will be staging Blood Brothers – The Play at King’s Lynn Arts Centre.

The emotionally-charged production will begin at the St George’s Guildhall venue from Thursday, October 19, and runs nightly at 7.30pm until Saturday, October 21, with a matinee at 2.30pm on that final day, due to popular demand.

The play Blood Brothers by Willy Russell revolves around the Johnston twins, Mickey and Eddie, inextricably linked by birth yet separated by background and upbringing.

The play tells the tale of what happens when their mother decides, due to financial circumstances, to have one of them adopted. Their contrasting upbringing and life’s hand of fate proves to be perceptive, thought-provoking and funny – yet ultimately tragic.

Director, Hayley Dennis, said: “When asked earlier this year if I would direct ‘Blood Brothers - The Play’, I leapt at the chance to be a part of such a highly-acclaimed play.

“The fact that KLODS won a National Award with the show previously, it only dawned on me weeks later that I had great expectations hanging over me.

“My lasting memory of the show was the emotional charge of the storyline and the classic song from the musical version, ‘Tell Me It’s Not True’.

“Frantically, I began reading the play, making pages of notes, analysing the themes and theatre techniques – then I just stopped!

“I realised the only way to express the heart, the joy, the pain, that make this piece so well-loved by audiences, was to develop it with the actors.

“The casts’ talent, enthusiasm and dedication towards the material and their considered approach to characterisation, has allowed rehearsals to be a collective sharing of ideas and, above all else, fun.

“I often find myself so caught up in the scene that I forget I’m supposed to be directing – but surely that is the perfect scenario for any director, a classic mix of passion and talent.”

With an almost sell-out run of Hairspray in April this year, KLODS are continuing their run of award-winning shows with this dramatic and emotionally-charged stage play.

With the on-going questions over the future of the Guildhall, KLODS and other local societies are demonstrating the increasing popularity of theatre in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

With Blood Brothers on the educational curriculum for High Schools in the area, KLODS looks forward to an influx of young minds joining the ever-increasing numbers of theatre-goers being gripped by this well-planned production.

For more information, see the KLODS Facebook page or email klodscommittee@gmail.com