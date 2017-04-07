KT Tunstall to play Festival Too

Top musical stars of the 90s and noughties will take to the stage on the second weekend of Lynn’s Festival Too this summer.

KT Tunstall and Kenny Thomas head the performers confirmed today for the shows on July 7, 8 and 9, with another headline act still to be announced.

And even more big names are set to be revealed when the line-up for the final weekend’s shows is announced next week.

Following the opening show in Kings Staithe Square on July 1, the festival will move to the Tuesday Market Place for the Back in the Day night on Friday, July 7.

The evening, which starts at 7.30pm, will again be hosted by Lynn DJ Mark Purdy, who will also provide the music during an after party to be held following the show at the Corn Exchange from 10.30pm to 12.30am.

Norfolk-based Kenny Thomas is best known for his 1991 hit Thinking About Your Love.

The line-up also includes Sheffield-based soul and blues band Highway Child, plus British-Jamaican singer Pauline Henry.

Saturday’s headliner is the Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall.

Best known for hits such as Suddenly I See, for which she won the prestigious Ivor Novello songwriting prize in 2006, the former Brit award winner and Grammy award nominee will be performing a 90 minute set.

The show will be opened at 6.30pm by performers from one of the area’s schools before the runners-up in this year’s Battle of the Bands competition take to the stage.

Thetford rapper Franko Fraize released the video for his new track 'Treasures' on Monday

The line-up will be completed by The Extons and Killamonjambo, who return to Festival Too after starring at last year’s Lazy Sunday show.

The weekend will be completed with the festival’s third Lazy Sunday event, where the main stage will be hosted by BBC Introducing.

Confirmed artists include Tom Hingley and The Kar-Pets, Franko Fraize, Millie Manders and The Shut Up.

The event is being sponsored by the Vancouver Quarter and supported by Twisted Melon.

Centre manager Abbie Panks said: “We are delighted to sponsor this year’s Lazy Sunday afternoon. It’s a great event for the town and was enjoyed by so many last year. We are looking forward to helping make 2017 even bigger and better.”

The wartime shelters under the square will be open to members of the public during the afternoon, and there will also be a display of vintage Volkswagen vehicles, plus stalls and street entertainment.

The line-up for the third and final weekend will be announced next Friday.

Officials have also revealed they will be launching a new crowd-funding initiative next month to help raise funds for the orgnisation of the festival.

Supporters will be able to claim a host of rewards in return for donations, including front row tickets, T-shirts, tickets to the sponsors launch night, passes to the Back in the Day after party and a wristband entitling holders to discounts from several local businesses.

The programme is due to go live on May 5.