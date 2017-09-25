Landmark year for King’s Lynn calendar

From a snowy King’s Lynn Minster to the Mart, and from the Old Workhouse to the police station, Lynn photographer Peter Rye, better known as Lenzman, has once again produced a calendar of familiar town scenes.

Mr Rye’s King’s Lynn calendar for 2018 marks a special occasion for the photographer as it is the 10th anniversary edition.

Photo from Lenzman calendar 2018.

He said that his calendar shows both the unusual and the everyday, and also captures scenes that may have either changed beyond recognition or disappeared entirely within the last 12 months.

The 2018 calendar has been produced in association with King’s Lynn Press, which is owned by Andy Hoare and Tim Hoare.

In amongst the colourful and atmospheric shots is the statue of 19th century engineer Frederick Savage, from Lynn, which features on the front cover of the calendar.

Mr Rye has collaborated with King’s Lynn Press for a number of years to create these calendars which focus on Lynn.

The press company has been established for more than 125 years and is based on the Austin Fields industrial estate. Mr Rye also provides a number of photographic services, including weddings and portraits, as well as commercial and industrial photography.

On his website, he describes his business as a “professional service, distinctive in style”.

The calendars are available for £10 in A4 or £15 in A3, and they are accompanied by an envelope.

For more information or to order a copy call Mr Rye on 01553 671524 or King’s Lynn Press on 01553 773011.

The Lenzman website is available at: lenzmanuk.com and King’s Lynn Press is at: klpuk.com

