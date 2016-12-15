Lantern show to light up Heacham

A spectacular Victorian family Christmas magic lantern show full of humour, magical effects and melodrama, comes to Heacham tomorrow.

The event is being organised by the Heacham and Criteuil-la-Magdeleine Twinning Association in conjunction with Richard Rigby and his wife Jan who have been giving magic lantern shows for 45 years.

The couple’s programme for the evening will celebrate 350 years of the lantern with a brief illustrated history of the medium and then offer some seasonal stories and amusing special effects for all the family, young and old alike.

The venue is the Old Friends’ Hall, Sunnyside off Caley Street and the two-hour show starts at 6pm. Doors open at 5.30pm and admission is £4.