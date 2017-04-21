Laptop, watches and toothbrush stolen from Dersingham property

Officers are appealing for information after electrical items and jewellery were taken during a burglary in Dersingham last week.

It is believed that suspect(s) forced access to an address in Sherborne Road between 8am and 5.30pm on Thursday, April 13.

Two ladies watches, a laptop, an Apple iPhone 5 and an electric toothbrush were taken during that time.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the times stated or has any information regarding the incident.

Witnesses are asked to contact Det Con Nichola Lane at King’s Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.