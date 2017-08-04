Laptops, phones and handbag stolen in King’s Lynn burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Lynn earlier this week.

Laptops, mobile phones and a handbag containing a purse and keys were among the items taken from an address in Butterwick some time between 11pm on Monday, July 31 and 6.45am on Tuesday, August 1.

Suspect(s) gained access to the property via an insecure rear door and have stolen a number of items, which also included an unknown sum of money.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously between the times stated, or who may have other information to assist the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Larissa Foreman at Lynn CID on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.