Laptops, TV and cash stolen in Ringstead burglary

Police are appealing for information after three laptops, a Samsung 32ins TV and some jewellery were stolen during a burglary in Ringstead at the weekend.

At some point between Saturday, July 22 at 10pm and Sunday, July 23 at 2.20am, offender(s) entered a property on Holme Road via an insecure window.

An amount of cash was taken along with the other items.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 36/53758/17.