‘Large amount’ of jewellery stolen in Downham Market burglary

A “large amount” of jewellery is said to have been taken from a property in Downham during a burglary last week.

Detectives are appealing for information after the incident, which is believed to have happened at an address on Bexwell Road some time between 12pm and 4pm on Thursday, April 13.

Items taken are said to include a Nikon D500 camera with two lenses, an empty safe, an unknown sum of money and a large amount of jewellery.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the times stated or has any information regarding the incident.

Witnesses are asked to contact Det Con Sam Harris at King’s Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.