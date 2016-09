Six police vehicles were in Vancouver Quarter this morning after responding to calls of a burglary at a bank in King’s Lynn.

Emergency services were called at 9.40am to reports of someone in the RBS bank in New Conduit Street – the branch opens to the public at 10am.

Scene at RBS 290916 ANL-160929-103125001

Norfolk Police were unable to confirm at this time that it was a burglary but said they had responded to calls of that nature.