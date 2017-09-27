‘Large quantity of cash’ stolen from Hunstanton bank after break-in

A bank in Hunstanton was broken into in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, September 27) where a “large quantity of cash” was stolen.

Nationwide Building Society on Greevegate was targeted at about 2.25am, and police were called following an alarm activation.

On arrival, officers established a break-in had occurred and the ATM to the front of the building had been extensively damaged.

A police spokesman said it was currently believed that a large quantity of cash has been stolen from within.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything suspicious in the area.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police quoting reference 36/68311/17 on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.