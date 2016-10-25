Last call for Breckland development plan views

The last in a series of consultation events on future development plans will take place in Swaffham tomorrow.

Breckland Council launched a public consultation on its ideas for how development could be accommodated in the district over the next two decades last month.

Residents have until 4pm next Monday, October 31, to have their say on the local plan proposals.

And a drop-in session will take place at the Swaffham Assembly Rooms on Wednesday, between 2 and 8pm, for local people to comment.

Charles Carter, the district council’s executive member for place, said: “Nothing has been decided yet.

“The preferred options for growth we are putting forward were shaped by input from local people during previous consultations and advice from expert organisations such as Natural England.

“Now we need the views and knowledge of local people once again, to help us refine these proposals and shape the final stages of the plan.

“The feedback we have had so far has been extremely helpful. The local plan will be a key strategic document that will play a major role in shaping the district’s growth for the next 20 years.

“We are now in the last few days of the consultation and I would urge everyone to make their views known before we finalise the plan.”

The plan outlines development ideas in the district’s main towns, including Swaffham, as well as around 20 villages which have been designated as rural service centres for the period up to 2036.

The list includes Ashill, Litcham, Narborough, Necton, Sporle and Weeting.

More than 450 people are estimated to have attended 12 consultation sessions held around the district in recent weeks. As well as tomorrow’s session in Swaffham, a further event will be held in Attleborough today.

Although a further consultation process is due to take place in the spring of next year, officials say that will primarily be to determine whether the final document is sound or not.

The council says this is the final chance to significantly influence the plan’s proposals.

Residents can take part online at www.breckland.gov.uk/local-plan-consultation, by emailing planningpolicyteam@breckland.gov.uk with Local Plan Consultation as the subject, or writing to Local Plan Consultation, Planning Policy Team, Breckland Council, Elizabeth House, Walpole Loke, Dereham, NR19 1EE.

Copies of the document are available to view at the district’s libraries. Town and parish councils have also been given copies.

Queries about the plan can be raised by phoning 01362 656873.