Late night shopping is back in King’s Lynn this week

As Christmas draws ever closer, a number of retailers in Lynn town centre will be open for late night shopping on Thursdays starting this week.

The following Vancouver Quarter businesses will be open until 8pm on Thursday: Argos, Bargain Buys, Blue Inc, Card Factory, Cards Direct, Claire’s, Costa, Ikon, New Look, Peacocks, Poundland, Select, Sports Direct, Superdrug, The Perfume Shop, Tiger, TK Maxx, Trespass, Warren James, Wilko, Wimpy, Yours, Sainsbury’s, and Ann Summers (which will be open until 6.30pm).

On Thursday, December 15, there will be live music from Elfish Pressie and the Christmas Crackers in the Vancouver Quarter to accompany the late night shopping.

There will also be a Christmas fairies workshop run by the Fairyland Trust where children can make a fairy for the top of their tree.

On Thursday, December 22, the Ukelele Elves will be performing, as well as the King’s Lynn Town Band.

Up until Saturday, December 24, spaces can be booked to visit Santa in his New Conduit Street grotto for free.