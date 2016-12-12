LATEST: Elderly woman dies after Snettisham crash

A woman who was injured in a crash on the A149 at Snettisham on Thursday has died, police have announced this afternoon.

Three vehicles, a green Suzuki Alto, a black Jaguar and a Toyota GT86, were involved in the incident, which happened at the junction with Station Road, at around 5.10pm.

The driver of the Suzuki, a woman in her 80s, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn, where she has now died. The other two drivers were also injured.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police on 101.