LATEST: Ex-Linnet Holt confirmed as Barrow boy

Grant Holt’s move from King’s Lynn Town to Barrow has been confirmed by the Cumbrian club today.

In a statement on its website, the National League outfit said the former Norwich City frontman had taken up a player-coach role under new boss Ady Pennock.

The 36-year-old trained with his new teammates today, ahead of their home game against Macclesfield Town on Saturday.

The confirmation of Holt’s return to the club he played for in two spells between 2001 and 2003 comes five days after the Linnets first revealed he had left them.

Club chairman Stephen Cleeve claimed Barrow had not behaved properly in their pursuit of Holt, though the Holker Street club insisted they had not done a deal at that point.