LATEST: Flood alert issued for West Norfolk coast at high tide

A flood alert has been issued for tomorrow morning covering parts of the West Norfolk coast.

The advice from the Environment Agency covers the Hunstanton, Heacham, Snettisham, Ingoldisthorpe, Dersingham and Wolferton areas and relates to the morning high tide on Wednesday, which is due at 9.05am.

The agency said this afternoon: “We are expecting high tide levels on the North West Norfolk Coast. This is due to a combination of spring tides and a tidal surge.

“We expect to see windblown spray on the promenade in Hunstanton and along the coast.”

The alert is currently in force for two hours after high water, but the agency says it will continue to monitor levels.