Latest Lynnsport housing plan set for committee debate

Proposals to build dozens of new homes as part of the latest phase of a controversial housing scheme for North Lynn and Gaywood will go before councillors next week.

A total of 89 properties are proposed for the sites on Greenpark Avenue, known as Lynnsport 4 and 5.

West Norfolk Council’s planning committee has now been recommended to approve the application, submitted by the authority itself, subject to the completion of legal agreements, when it meets on Monday.

The scheme is the fourth phase of a major development around the Lynnsport and Marsh Lane areas, which is expected to see around 400 new homes built.

Four letters of objection have been submitted to the latest scheme, which followed a public consultation event.

They raised concerns about loss of habitat, flood risk, increased traffic levels and a lack of provision of bungalows in the development.

But officers said the scheme would bring “an overgrown and inaccessible area” of land to the south of the site into use.

The development would also allow access to an extended play area nearby.

The report to the committee also included comments from ward representative Thomas Smith, who said the area had been “dead space” that had been earmarked for development previously.

He said: “It is my view that it should be built on at a time of chronic housing shortage.”

The report concluded: “This application would provide 89 dwellings on a site that is extremely well located within the town.

“The development of the wider allocation will result in overprovision of open space, as required by policy) in the locality of the site which will benefit not only the development, but the wider neighbourhood.”