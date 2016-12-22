LATEST: Marham abduction attempt ‘may not be terrorism related’, says detective

The detective in charge of the investigation into the attempted abduction of an RAF Marham serviceman last summer has said today that the attack may not have been a terrorist act.

Work is continuing to establish exactly what happened during the incident near the base on the afternoon of July 20.

But Det Supt Paul Durham, who is leading the inquiry, insisted this afternoon he was confident the case would still be solved.

He said: “The work the team has carried out over the last five months has been very productive – particularly in identifying the most important drivers of the vehicles seen in the CCTV footage we released.

“Whilst I continue to maintain an open mind, the enquiries completed so far lead me to believe that the motive for this attack is quite possibly un-related to terrorism.

“While it is very easy to understand how the incident could be perceived as being terrorist-related – particularly from the victim’s perspective – there are good reasons to believe that there is another explanation for it.

“What has been established through the pain-staking CCTV work is that something definitely happened to the victim whilst he was out on his run in the area where he reported being attacked.

“Our primary task is to establish what exactly the motivation for that was and we are re-visiting the possible motives of robbery, road-rage to name two. Certainly, I am becoming increasingly persuaded that the solution to this mystery will be found locally.

“I’m conscious while the case isn’t in the spotlight the public will question our progress but I’m very happy with what the team has achieved, given the challenging circumstances of the incident. They have analysed more than 500 calls from members of the public and have reviewed hours of CCTV.

“The enquiry has so far cost in the region of £71,000 and we still have a dozen officers dedicated to this investigation. I remain confident this case will be solved.”