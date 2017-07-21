LATEST: More than 100 jobs set to go at King’s Lynn food factory

More than 100 jobs could be lost at a Lynn food factory after plans to cut production were announced.

Bosses at the Tulip plant on the Hardwick Narrows industrial estate are proposing to cut production to five days a week from the current seven.

They say the move is necessary to ensure the factory’s long-term future.

The company, which recorded a £22 million loss last year, has undergone major restructuring in recent months, and bosses say it has only recently returned to recording a weekly profit.

Around 570 people are currently employed at the factory, which produces a range of cooked meat products.

But the company says as many as 118 staff could be made redundant if the proposals are implemented. A consultation period has now begun.

Chief executive Steve Francis said: “The business is now entering into the next phase of its strategy, which is focused on the optimisation and competitiveness of our network of sites across the UK, ensuring we are able to achieve sustained growth while remaining strategically aligned with our core customers.

“Our King’s Lynn facility has suffered from a significant fall in production volumes and continues to make a loss on a weekly basis.

“We are looking to take steps which will keep the site operational for current and future generations in order to preserve the skills and crafts of producing good quality cooked meats, which means difficult and unavoidable decisions will need to be made.

“A 45-day consultation period has begun during which the business will engage closely with the employee representatives and those affected in order to minimise impact on people’s lives.”