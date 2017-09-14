LATEST: Six injured and three arrested in disturbance in North Lynn

Six people have been injured, and three people arrested, in connection with a disturbance in North Lynn on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to Seabank Way at around 1.50pm, following reports of what was described as a “serious assault” involving a group of people.

Norfolk Constabulary’s chief inspector, Terry Lordan, said: “This is very much an isolated incident and it is one that is very rare in King’s Lynn. We are still investigating the incident.”

Those injured were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment, and four out of six people have since been discharged.

“The people injured have sustained superficial injuries opposed to life-threatening injuries,” said inspector Wesley Hornigold.

Three people, two men and a woman, were arrested in connection with the incident but, a man and a woman, both aged in their 40s, have since been released under investigation whilst the enquires continue.

The second man arrested was also taken to the QEH for treatment, where he remains.

Officers say they believe all the parties involved are known to each other are they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

However, anyone with any further information about the incident has been asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101.