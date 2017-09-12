LATEST: Six injured and three arrested in North Lynn disturbance

Six people are now confirmed to have been injured, and three people arrested, in connection with a disturbance in North Lynn this afternoon.

Police were called to Seabank Way at around 1.50pm today, following reports of what was described as a “serious assault.”

A Norfolk Police spokesman said a short time ago that six people had been injured and taken to hospital following the incident.

Two men and a woman have been arrested and will be questioned “in due course.”

Officers say they believe all the parties involved are known to each other and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The area is currently sealed off and detectives are at the scene.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing at least a dozen police cars and a helicopter in the area.