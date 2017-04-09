LATEST - Twelve people rescued by Hunstanton lifeboat crews on warmest day of 2017 so far

Twelve people had to be rescued by Lifeboat crews yesterday as West Norfolk basked in the heat of the warmest day of the year so far.

Big crowds flocked to the borough’s coast as temperatures climbed to at least 22 degrees Celsius (72 Fahrenheit) on Sunday, as the above picture showing a packed promenade in Hunstanton shows.

HUNSTANTON HEAT One local family didn't travel far to enjoy the seaside. The Thorn and Mason branches from Heacham and King's Lynn joined forces to enjoy the heat wave

But that also meant a busy afternoon for the resort’s Lifeboat crews, who dealt with four separate incidents in little more than an hour.

Five people, including three children, had to be rescued after they were cut off by the rising tide at Scolt Head island shortly before 3pm.

Four more people, including a heavily pregnant woman, were also picked up after becoming stranded at Titchwell Marsh.

Two others were rescued after becoming stranded on the marsh at Burnham Deepdale.

And a kitesurfer was also rescued after getting into difficulty near the boathouse.

Hunstanton RNLI spokesman Geoff Needham said: “Visitor’s to the area should be aware of tide times, and, however tempting, should not venture on to the wreck sands or cross over to Scolt Head.

“The tides go out a long way and expose vast sand banks, but what goes out must come back, and it does not waste time and creates very strong tidal currents.

“Our advice stay safe keep on the beach and enjoy your break.”

Elsewhere, heavy traffic was reported on several of the area’s main routes, including the A17, A148 and A149.

Although temperatures are set to drop sharply today, to more normal levels for early April, the weekend warmth is likely to have offered a strong start to the season for the area’s tourism industry.

Current forecasts for the forthcoming Easter weekend appear favourable, though with temperatures much nearer to normal.