Launch of book that celebrates King’s Lynn schools

More than 60 people attended the launch of Michael Walker’s book, Alderman Catleugh Schools, 1957-79, on Tuesday at Springwood High School, in Lynn.

The former students and staff watched a presentation of school photographs prepared by local film-maker and ex-pupil Robert Fuller,. Then there was the opportunity to wander round the ex-Alderman Catleugh buildings and reminisce with old friends. The continuing buzz of conversation was a measure of the success of the evening.

The guest of honour was Norah Howe-Smith, who was successively deputy head and then head of the girls’ school and finally head of the combined school for the three years before it was merged with the West Norfolk and King’s Lynn Girls’ High to form Springwood High in 1979. Another long-serving member of staff who attended was Noel Sawyer, who taught woodwork from 1957 to 1979.

The picture show Mr Walker flanked by Miss Howe-Smith and Mr Sawyer and those attending the book launch. Some of the ex-pupils were at the school when it opened in September 1957.

Many thanks are due to Andrew Johnson, the executive principal of Springwood High School, for hosting the event.

The book is on sale, priced £7.95, at Waterstones in Lynn and from Springwood High. All profits from the sale of the books go to the school. Some of the pictures in the book were captioned with the help of readers of the Lynn News, who identified pupils in the photographs.