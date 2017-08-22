Learn to read for free in West Norfolk

West Norfolk residents who find reading difficult are invited to join a free library project to help up to 750 people become better and more confident readers.

The Reading Pathway project uses the programme Yes We Can Read to involve learners in “fun and engaging” one to one tuition using a phonics-based programme.

The project, which is running at all West Norfolk libraries, aims to get people reading fluently within six months and is open to anyone aged eight and above.

Chairman of Norfolk County Council’s community committee, Margaret Dewsbury said: “Being able to read opens up opportunities in life and is a valuable skill. Sometimes people feel embarrassed if they struggle with reading, but they shouldn’t. This project is aimed at reducing the stigma and learning to read in a fun and friendly way with the support of mentors.”

Library staff also plan to take over a vacant shop in The Vancouver Centre, at the end of this month to highlight the project.

Linking with other agencies including Job Centre Plus, the Purfleet Trust and Freebridge Community Housing, the shop will promote the Norfolk Reading Pathway to shoppers. The shop will be used as a drop-in information centre on August 29.