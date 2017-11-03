Search

Legion fundraisers begin Poppy Appeal collections

Launch of Lynn Royal British Legion branch Poppy Appeal, left to right back Robert Hopkins, Paul Chase, Alderman John Loveless David Norman and Paul Giles front Cyril Route
Royal British Legion branches across West Norfolk have launched their annual Poppy appeals this week.

Honorary Alderman John Loveless, third right, joined members of the Lynn and District branch as they began their collections in the town on Saturday morning, while Cyril Route, front, took charge of one of the collection boxes.

Also pictured are, from left, Robert Hopkins, Paul Chase, branch chairman David Norman and appeal organiser Paul Giles. MLNF17AF10349