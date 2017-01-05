Lessons have been learned following death of man in Emneth

Police say that “lessons have been learned” following the accidental death of a 23-year-old man in Emneth in January last year.

It comes after the inquest into the death of Mantas Nedveckas, from Wisbech, revealed that officers had given the factory worker a lift part of his way home from Downham in the hour or so before he died.

The inquest on Thursday, December 22 heard that two officers saw Mr Nedveckas walking home along the road in Salters Lode on January 31 and agreed to give him a lift to what they believed to be a safer point in Outwell, before carrying on their duties.

The court was told that the officers suggested he call a friend to be given a lift the rest of the way home or to walk along the grass verge.

But in the hour or so after this, Mr Nedveckas, who had continued his walk home along the A1101 in Emneth, was hit by a delivery van.

Mr Nedveckas was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital but he had a significant head injury and passed away the following day.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman confirmed that the case was referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) as per standard procedure, however they referred it back to the force to be investigated locally.

She said: “The officers involved did not face misconduct as their actions were deemed to be in respect of the welfare of Nedveckas.

“However, lessons have been learned since this matter.”