Let’s work together to stop the litter bugs, says King’s Lynn businessman

A North End businessman is calling on the community to take more pride in where they live following the first Saturday morning clean-up in the neighbourhood.

Francis Bone, who owns the Gravy Boat cafe in Loke Road, said the first litter pick, using clean-up equipment supplied by West Norfolk Council, went extremely well.

Mr Bone said: “I have tried to instill a community spirit in the residents of North End to take more pride in the area they live.

“I believe when people have seen an improvement in the area, it will encourage others to adopt the same approach.

“I also believe that once a substantial fine is imposed on a private landlord or estate agency that repeatedly fly tip in the alleyways, then it will stop.

“After the clear-up, the response from the residents whose properties back onto the alley was amazing.

“They are being encouraged to keep the small patch of the alleyway behind their houses to the same standard.”

Local residents and council chiefs are working closely together to resolve the issue.

Following a peaceful protest last month, council bosses announced they were considering installing CCCT in a bid to catch those responsible for dumping waste.

Saturday’s litter pick was attended by deputy council leader Elizabeth Nockolds, North West Norfolk Labour candidate Jo Rust, members of the community and a number of members of the Labour Party.

Mr Bone said: “Not only was the loose refuse bagged up, but we pulled up all of the weeds and swept an entire alleyway.

“We pulled trolleys out of the dyke and arranged for them to be collected from the supermarkets.

“It was nice to see the re-ignition of a community spirit.”

He added: “I have always said that this is not going to be an overnight success.

“Unfortunately, there has been instances of fly tipping since clearing the alleyways of rubbish on a Thursday morning, but I will not allow this to dishearten me.

“I plan to form a small committee to monitor the fly tipping and every Thursday we will place this rubbish correctly so it can be collected and not allowed to build up.”