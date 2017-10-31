Let there be lights, says Bespak

Employees at Lynn-based company, Bespak, took part in Diwali celebrations last week.
Diwali is a festival of light and colour celebrated by over 900 million people worldwide, and it is an important annual festival for people of Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain religions. The company hosted an event which included traditional Indian flower and garland decorations in their staff restaurant. Pictured above, Bespak employee Neha Bhawsar with her rangoli design in the main reception.
Picture: SUBMITTED.
