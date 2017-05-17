Letters; KL.FM Off-Air by Ashleigh Tuttle, May 16, 2017

So I’ve just come back from my wonderful holibobs in America.

It’s always hard coming back from a fantastic holiday and going back to work, which is why I’m so grateful to have a lovely place to work, with some lovely people.

I spent ten nights with Mickey Mouse and friends in Orlando, as I am obsessed with Disney, so this was my dream come true. The trip was spent with all my partner’s family, his mum, dad, sister, nan, aunty, uncle, cousin and his girlfriend.

We all had a fantastic time, and there was so much food! American food is just so much bigger than English food. I swear I’ve put on a stone.

I am a little bit of an adrenaline junkie, so I wanted to go on every ride. I think we went on Tower of Terror about ten times, where you drop 13 floors, screaming the whole way. Definitely my idea of fun.

So it’s back to work I come this week, covering a range of different stories. Best thing about the job? Every day is different.

One of the stories that has touched me most this week is the story of four-year-old Jac Coffey, who has relapsed after being given the all-clear almost a year ago. This has absolutely devastated his family, who we at KLFM have become quite close to after he received a Young Hero Award.

Jac’s an incredible little lad, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting him numerous times, where he’s usually too shy to speak to me! However this time he was chatting away to me, playing games on the phone and watching TV. Kayleigh, his mum, is one of the strongest women I know.

As for Jac, the prognosis is that nothing more can be done for this incredible little man, only that his life can be prolonged and he can experience some of the childhood he’s been robbed of. The family are currently fundraising for him and you can find the link on our website at klfm967.co.uk Previous funds raised will go towards his funeral.

And to Jac and his beautiful family, your strength astounds us all. What a truly sensational little boy.