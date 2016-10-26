Lidl announces appeal against Heacham store refusal

Discount retailer Lidl has announced it is appealing against the refusal of planning permission for its proposed new store in Heacham.

Last week, parish councillors criticised a new application to develop a store on the site of the former R J Stainsby garage, just off the A149.

They claimed that the proposal had not addressed the reasons which saw the original application rejected by West Norfolk Council in June.

And some members also questioned the decision to submit a fresh application, rather than challenge the borough’s decision.

But the firm now says it submitted a new application, as well as an appeal against the earlier refusal, following legal advice.

In a statement issued this week, Lidl said: “We remain confident that the area would benefit from a new Lidl foodstore, which would provide additional choice to customers and 40 new jobs for the local community.

“At this time we would like to thank the local public for their unwavering support.”

Concerns remain over the appearance of the proposed store, which critics fear would harm the area’s appearance, and access to the site from the A149.

But appeal documents claim there would be a “visual benefit” from the scheme if it is approved and its access proposals have been thoroughly tested.