Life’s a beach for West Norfolk school children

Heacham Infants and nursery school pupils marked end-of-term with an outing to the seaside last week - only to find the tide was out.

They and many parents had walked the three-quarters of a mile from their school to North Beach loaded with buckets and spades, school-made sailing boats, lunch time snacks – and lots of sunscreen.

Heacham Infants School outing to the beach. MNF17PB07340

The sea could be distantly seen on the horizon but that did not spoil the fun on a bright and mild but breezy day in what is an annual treat to mark the end of term.

When it’s out there are rocks to look under and small ponds to explore. When it’s is in, youngsters rush to jump over the waves or make sandcastles.

Head teacher Louise Jackson said: “Everyone loves coming and we’re lucky to live in an area where we can learn abut wildlife; where we can learn to respect wildlife.”

The RNLI station had provided leaflets on safety and youngsters spent the morning learning how to stay safe by the seaside.

Headteacher Louise Jackson, is shown some baby crabs MLNF17PB07338

Pupils were soon involved in discovering all manner of sea creatures from tiny crabs, hardly a centimetre across, to cockles and baby winkles which they called ‘sea snails’.

Others had brought boats created out of food containers, toilet rolls, cling film and metal foil. Many had paper sails. Some floated before the breeze, while others quickly sank into a watery grave.

“We like to make sure we make the best use we can of our local area,” said Mrs Jackson as pupils showed her the many miniature creatures of the deep they had found.

At the end of the outing all the sea-life was returned to their homes and all the bedraggled remains of the school-made boats gathered up before around one hundred pupils reluctantly made their way back to school on what was their last day of term.

Youngsters search for 'sea snails' under a barnacle-encrusted groyne MLNF17PB07339

n The St Mary Federation of Brancaster, Docking and Sedgeford gathered together on Brancaster beach for their latest federation day.

This was an opportunity for the children to widen their social circle, and gave them the chance to try out a range of activities including beach volleyball, rounders, sandcastle building, beach science and pirate philosophy.