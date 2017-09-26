Life through a lens draws crowds to Docking fair

Docking’s annual Hare Fair drew around 1,000 people to St Mary’s Church on Saturday.

Hares dominate Docking. The Hare family have lived in the village for generations, the fields around abound with the creatures and a hare carrying a secret camera attracted the attention of many visitors.

Local wildlife cameraman Martin Hayward Smith, pictured above, was there signing copies of his book, My Year with Hares.

A taxidermist worked on a road-kill hare, christened Harvey, which Martin found and into which he put a miniature camera. Set in fields in the Barshams, Holkham and Burnham Market it recorded a year in the life of this animal.

Martin has worked with David Attenborough and Chris Packham and, earlier this year, filmed with Ray Mears for an ITV series that is due for broadcast next month.

Rector, the Rev Peter Cook, said praised the team of around 30 volunteers, led by Marion Honeyman, who headed a team of around 30 volunteers.

The result filled the church with colourful stalls, competitions, games and the incidental music of flautist Jenny Barker and pianist Gill Smith. What could not be accommodated in the church was housed in a tented area in the grounds.

The village primary school was deeply involved in the day as were the local scouts. Jenny Barker, doubling up, also headed the team that provided lunches.

“We had a fun day out for all the family,” said Rev Cook.