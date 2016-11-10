Light up a Life with Norfolk Hospice Tapping House

A series of special community events will offer people the chance to remember and celebrate loved ones this December.

Hillington’s Norfolk Hospice is inviting people to make Light up a Life a meaningful part of their Christmas tradition, helping memories to shine on while ensuring families living with terminal illness get the care and support they need.

The Hospice team supported Rachel Walker’s daughter, Aimee, throughout her illness.

When Aimee died, the Hospice continued to support the family.

The Light up a Life events are important to Rachel and her family. Rachel finds being able to get together with other people in the same position and remember Aimee very helpful.

Rachel took Aimee’s son, Jack, to one of the services and he was able to light a candle and write his own message to hang on the tree and remember his mum.

Rachel said, “As a family, we will always be grateful for all of the support we have received from The Norfolk Hospice.”

Four events have been organised this year, the first at Lynn Minster on Sunday, December 4, at 3pm, followed by a service at Sandringham Visitors Centre on Monday, December 5, at 5pm.

A family friendly event is taking place at the Hospice on Thursday, December 8, from 5.45pm where the Military Wives from RAF Marham will perform along with South Wootton Junior School Choir. The final service takes place at St Edmunds, in Downham, on Sunday, December 11, at 3pm.

The charity will also have a dedicated Book of Remembrance on display at the hospice between November 26 and January 4. Anyone who would like the names of their loved ones included in the book should contact the Hospice before Friday, November 18.