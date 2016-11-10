Lights to shine all year round after Swaffham’s festive switch-on

Organisers of Swaffham’s Christmas lights switch-on say the town will shine all year round once that vital switch is flicked later this month.

Final preparations are well underway for the big event, which takes place on Friday, November 25 at 6pm.

And officials have this week revealed more details of what visitors can expect to see on the big night.

The Swaffham Trade Association, which is working with the town council on the event, launched its vision to light up the town throughout the year in June.

Although they said it would take between three and five years to feel the full benefits of their plans for the event, group chairman Colin Mason is delighted with what has been achieved so far.

He said: “There will be 1,000 led lights in each tree, which will remain in place for the rest of the year, so during the warmer months the lights come on later in the evening to give that continental feel.

“The Buttercross will be lit inside and out, and on the street lights a motif in the shape of the letter “S” for Swaffham will also be lit up.

“Of course there will also be a big artificial Christmas tree with coloured lights and baubles outside the Assembly Rooms.”

The switch-on event is part of a wider celebration which also features a Victorian craft and gift market, starting at 2pm.

Father Christmas is due to arrive in his grotto at 3pm, while there will also be a host of stalls and funfiar rides.