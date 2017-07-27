Litcham school’s run for Sam boosts pavilion fund

Staff and pupils have rallied round at a school to show support and raise money in memory of a former student.

Around 700 of those at Litcham School came together last Friday for a sponsored run which remembered Sam Alger, who died in Spain in June last year, and fundraised for a new sports facility in his name.

Sponsored run and walk in memory of former pupil Sam Alger and whose mum is a member of staff at Litcham School, they are fundraising for a new sports pavillion on the school playing field. Mum and dad Eileen and Mick Alger at the event

The event was also attended by members of Sam’s family, including mum Eileen who is senior pastoral care manager and head of year seven.

The run, which raised more than £2,700 to go towards a new sports pavilion, brought students of the school’s primary and secondary phases together.

Mrs Alger said: “It was an incredibly emotionally charged atmosphere.

“As well as a day in memory of Sam, so many of our students and staff were remembering their lost loved ones, too.”

Sponsored run and walk in memory of former pupil Sam Alger and whose mum is a member of staff at Litcham School, they are fundraising for a new sports pavillion on the school playing field. Family members, LtoR, Rob Alger (brother), Mick Alger (dad), Eileen Alger (mum)

She said the whole school got involved in either a one-mile or a 5k run, with some participants as young as four.

“As a family we are most grateful to Stina Thorarinsson and the PE department for arranging such a brilliant event and to everyone in school for their huge support.

“It is a day we know Sam would have approved of, seeing everyone active and having fun. As a family we have some beautiful new memories and hearing the whole school singing Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds will stay with us always.”

Mrs Alger thanked everyone who has supported Sam’s Fund over the past year, which has now raised more than £54,000.

To support the cause, visit: www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/litcham-school/runforsam.