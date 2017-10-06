Little cuties collect their prizes

The winners of the Lynn News 2017 baby and toddler competition have collected their prizes, taking home a canvas print of their little one, taken by Andy Griggs of The Photography Company, along with a £30 gift voucher.

The winner of the bonniest baby (0 to 12 months) was Frances Funnell, from South Wootton, and the winner of the toddler category (13 months to four year) was River Jones, from Grimston. Pictured are, from left, Elizabeth Hughes, River Jones, Lynn News editor Mark Leslie, Frances Funnell and Michelle Funnell. MLNF17AF10005