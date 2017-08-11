Little Fransham deli opens

A new butchers and delicatessen opens today in Little Fransham. Wilgress of Fransham is run by Michael and Sarah Willgress, who hail from West Norfolk.

It can be found just off the A47 on the site of the former Hatters tea room just next to the Canary and Linnet public house and is open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 8am to 5pm and Sunday 9.30am to 3pm, selling Norfolk Angus Beef, Norfolk pork, lamb and chicken, Norfolk honey, a large selection of cheeses, homemade pastries and more.

Picture: SUPPLIED