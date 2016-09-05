An explosion of colour transforms King’s Lynn’s Walks for charity dash

The Walks was transformed into an explosion of colour as East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) hosted their first Colour Dash in the town.

Sunday’s fun-filled event saw more than 1,000 excited runners don white t-shirts to take part in the 5km run whilst being showered with clouds of coloured powder.

The colour pirates were stationed strategically around the course, boxes of paint at the ready.

EACH cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across East Anglia and supports their families.

Emma Taylor, EACH Norfolk community fundraiser, said: “Our first Colour Dash in Lynn was a huge success.

“The weather was lovely and there was an electric atmosphere from start to finish.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to all of our runners and to our volunteers who helped out on the day – we couldn’t have run the event without them.

“Special thanks must go to the staff from Wilkinson’s who not only entered a team, they volunteered to help run our registration desks and donated all the water for runners.

“We’ve had such positive feedback from the event we will definitely look to run it again in the future.”

Among the many entrants was Team Noah made up of members from the staff at the QEH, the Phoenix Montessori Nursery School and the local Filipino community, who were all running for Noah Bueno, who passed away in May.

Noah was just four-years-old when he was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

Lanie Bueno, Noah’s mother, explained that the whole family was looked after by EACH in Noah’s final days. They let several members of the family stay with him, and went out of their way to help.

An exact total from the event is still to be announced with funds still coming in, but organisers expect to raise more than £20,000 for the charity.

For more information on EACH, visit: www.each.org.uk